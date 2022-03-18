Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,956 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,472,000. MarketAxess accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of MarketAxess as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.73. 1,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.04. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.17 and a 1 year high of $546.16. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

