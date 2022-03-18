Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after buying an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 193.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 269,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.09. 2,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,003. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.43. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 821 shares of company stock worth $222,351. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

