Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $691.72

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 691.72 ($9.00) and traded as high as GBX 728.76 ($9.48). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 727.20 ($9.46), with a volume of 1,101,144 shares trading hands.

TATE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.09) to GBX 940 ($12.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.16) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 691.72. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 15.44.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.