Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Tattooed Chef updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Tattooed Chef stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.23. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTCF. Cowen began coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tattooed Chef (Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

