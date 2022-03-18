TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 809,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,847. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $105.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.