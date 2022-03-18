TD Securities Boosts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.26.

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$6.21 on Monday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

