Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ERIC. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a SEK 121 price objective (down previously from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. DZ Bank cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

ERIC opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

