Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.79 ($3.07).

O2D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.08) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.63) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.55) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.85) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of ETR O2D traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €2.52 ($2.77). 2,165,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.20 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of €2.70 ($2.96). The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

