Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Given New $12.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $22.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Telos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

