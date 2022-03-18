Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,626. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Teradata has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth $2,134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.