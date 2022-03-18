Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.44

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and traded as low as $31.01. Terumo shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 32,415 shares traded.

TRUMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

