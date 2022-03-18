The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Update

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,226,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

BK traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 144,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,211. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

