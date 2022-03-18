The Berkeley Group’s (BKG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,550 ($59.17) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($53.58) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.77) to GBX 4,550 ($59.17) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,260 ($68.40) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($71.52) to GBX 5,540 ($72.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.12) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,889.50 ($63.58).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,007 ($52.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,093.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,385.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,490 ($45.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.04).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.