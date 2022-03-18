The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $945.16

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 945.16 ($12.29) and traded as low as GBX 893.30 ($11.62). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 926 ($12.04), with a volume of 80,320 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £382.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 941.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,112.13.
The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)
Featured Stories
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.