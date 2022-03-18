The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth $447,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Dixie Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.65. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.44%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

