The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

