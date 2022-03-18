The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRL. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

