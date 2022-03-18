The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on HRL. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.
NYSE:HRL opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.
In other news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.