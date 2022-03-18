The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ODP will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.90. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

