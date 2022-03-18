The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,504 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE:TJX opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

