The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $181.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.