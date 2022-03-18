The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,590

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,840 ($23.93) to GBX 1,590 ($20.68) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.63).

LON VTC opened at GBX 1,230 ($15.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,263.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,407.91. The Vitec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,040 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,661.06 ($21.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 24 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

