The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,190

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.96) to GBX 2,160 ($28.09) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.25.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $12.39. 18,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

