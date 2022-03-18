Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.58. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 11,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $114,864.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,807 shares of company stock worth $1,528,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

