Throne 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.88 Million (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Throne has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $47.29 million and $10.88 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.59 or 0.06976650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,644.20 or 1.00000522 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00032189 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

