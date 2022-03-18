Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010307 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.00215663 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000075 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

