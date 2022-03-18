TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 370 ($4.81).

TIFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 360 ($4.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TIFS stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 188.80 ($2.46). The stock had a trading volume of 454,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,659. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.30). The firm has a market cap of £982.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 231.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

