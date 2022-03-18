Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Tilly's alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $297.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s (Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.