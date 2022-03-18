TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 5598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

