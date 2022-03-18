TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

