TitanSwap Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $193,940.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

