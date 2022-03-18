TKG Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after purchasing an additional 179,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.25 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

