TKG Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,112 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,375,000 after acquiring an additional 682,280 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $407.32. 223,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.14 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

