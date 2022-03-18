TKG Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.84. 335,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,283,306. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

