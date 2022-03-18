TKG Advisors LLC Invests $485,000 in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $8.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,397.94. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,439.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,495.48. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.11 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

