Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Torrid stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Torrid has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,809,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,877,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.