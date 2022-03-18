Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.61

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 4309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,899,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,326 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

