TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).
Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of £908.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
