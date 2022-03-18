TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 278 ($3.62).

Shares of TCAP stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 146.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40). The company has a market capitalization of £908.55 million and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.08%.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

