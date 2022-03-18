TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

TCON stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 87,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $254,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 216,201 shares of company stock worth $552,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

