Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Lowered to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

