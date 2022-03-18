TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.88) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

LON:TGL opened at GBX 273 ($3.55) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.16). The stock has a market cap of £198.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

