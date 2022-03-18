Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,460 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 76,004 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Transocean worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,029 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.29 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

