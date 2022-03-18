Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.
Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
