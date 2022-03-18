Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $181.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $160.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

