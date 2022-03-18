Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.
In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,881.
Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,965. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI)
