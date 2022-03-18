Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 41,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $679,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,881.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 68.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 3,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,965. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

