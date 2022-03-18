TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of THS opened at $33.13 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $72,116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

