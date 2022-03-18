Trek Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 282.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 189,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $543.30 million, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 2.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

