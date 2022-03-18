Trek Financial LLC Has $596,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after buying an additional 196,506 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,058,000 after purchasing an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

