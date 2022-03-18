Trek Financial LLC Sells 453 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $47.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

