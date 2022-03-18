Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Olin by 120.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.60 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

