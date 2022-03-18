Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average is $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.94 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

