Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

